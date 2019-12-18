DaVita Kidney Care Names New Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care today announced Dr. Jeffrey Giullian as chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Giullian has most recently led clinical quality and safety efforts as CMO for DaVita Hospital Services, and he will continue in that role in the interim, in addition to becoming CMO for DaVita Kidney Care.

"Dr. Giullian is a dynamic, visionary leader who will push the boundaries on the positive impact we can make on kidney health," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc. "We have great confidence that he'll continue to build on the clinical foundation our team of physician leaders has built for 20 years."

Since joining DaVita in 2016, Dr. Giullian has supported and grown DaVita's clinical capabilities in multiple capacities, including serving as national group medical director and playing an active role in organizing local clinical operations response efforts during natural disasters.

Dr. Giullian succeeds Dr. Allen R. Nissenson, who will be stepping down after serving as DaVita's CMO for more than 11 years.

"I'm honored to follow Dr. Nissenson as CMO and I have deep gratitude for the impact he has made on kidney care," said Dr. Giullian. "I am committed to partnering with our physicians to provide holistic, integrated care for patients in all phases of kidney disease. Together, I believe we can forge a future of innovation and reduce the global burden of kidney failure."

Dr. Giullian has been active in the Renal Physicians Association (RPA) as chairman of the Healthcare Payment Committee and member of the RPA's team of advisors to the American Medical Association Relative Value Units Utilization Committee. He trained in nephrology and transplantation at Vanderbilt University and received his MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver.

