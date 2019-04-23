DaVita Launches Health Tour in California to Provide Health Screenings and Kidney Education

DaVita Kidney Care

Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, launches the DaVita Health Tour in California today. The tour will visit 18 California communities, from Sacramento to San Diego, this April and May to provide free health screenings and kidney education.

Area Californians can take advantage of free diabetes screenings, health screenings, kidney education and other health resources in DaVita's mobile clinic at convenient locations, right in their communities.

The mobile health clinic will include:

  • Diabetes screenings, including a finger-stick glucose test
  • Biometrics, including blood pressure, height/weight/waist measurement and Body Mass Index (BMI) testing
  • Personal and confidential patient results review

"DaVita is dedicated to helping improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "The DaVita Health Tour gives Californians access to free diabetes and blood pressure testing, which is critical to help identify individuals who may have or be at risk for developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) since diabetes and high blood pressure are two of the main causes. CKD is often symptomless in its early stages, so this testing is essential to help catch the disease early on, when it may be possible to slow down the progression of kidney disease or stop it altogether."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 37 million U.S. adults 20 years and older – more than 15% of the adult population – have CKD, which is the ninth leading cause of death in the U.S. One in three adults is at risk for developing CKD. Risk factors include:

  • Diabetes
  • High blood pressure
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Family history of kidney disease
  • Age of 55 or older

The DaVita Health Tour will stop at four major community health and multicultural fairs including:

Van Nuys Health & Expo Career Fair 

Linda Vista Cultural Fair

   Tuesday, April 23

   Saturday, April 27

   Los Angeles Valley College

   6900 Linda Vista Rd

   5800 Fulton Avenue

   San Diego CA 92111

   Valley Glen, CA 91401

   10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

   8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.


Mercy & Family Health Fair

Sacramento CDC Day

   Saturday, May 4

   Tuesday, May 14

   Mercy Medical Center Merced

   State Capitol Building

   333 Mercy Ave

   L Street

   Merced CA 95340

   Sacramento, CA 95814

   8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The DaVita Health Tour will make additional stops in the following California communities:

• Riverside

• Elk Grove

• Orange County

• Davis

• Bakersfield 

• Covina

• Fresno

• LA East

• Manteca

• Inglewood

• Salinas

• LA Metro

• East Palo Alto

• San Bernardino

For more information and tips on managing kidney health, follow DaVita on Twitter at @DaVita, Facebook at Facebook.com/DaVitaKidneyCare and Pinterest.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of December 31, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 203,000 patients. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Contact Information:
Media:
Alicia Patterson
alicia.patterson@davita.com
(303) 876-6982

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

