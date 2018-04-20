DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health

DENVER, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider in kidney care services, today celebrates one year of episodes on the DaVita Medical Insights podcast. The podcast, which launched in April 2017, provides a platform for the physician community to discuss patient care, clinical research, practice management and the evolving landscape of nephrology and health care.

The podcast recently featured Yolanda T. Becker, M.D., professor of surgery and director of kidney and pancreas transplantation at University of Chicago Medicine, and centered on kidney transplant advocacy to encourage Americans to register as living donors in support of National Donate Live Month.

Other episodes aired over the past year include and feature:

Kidney Transplant Advocacy and Innovations – Gabriel Danovitch , M.D., medical director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA ; and Allen R. Nissenson , M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care and emeritus professor of medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

– , M.D., medical director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at ; and , M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for and emeritus professor of medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at Patient-Centered Care for Dialysis Patients – Francesca Tentori , M.D., medical director of outcomes research for DaVita Kidney Care and adjunct instructor in medicine at Vanderbilt University

– , M.D., medical director of outcomes research for and adjunct instructor in medicine at Reducing Hospitalizations through Individualized Care Plans – Allen R. Nissenson , M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care

– , M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for Using Telehealth to Improve Communication with Home Dialysis Patients – Martin Schreiber , M.D., vice president of clinical affairs for DaVita Kidney Care's home dialysis

To subscribe to the podcast, click here. DaVita is seeking podcast topics and contributors. Email DMI@DaVita.com to be considered for a future episode.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Media:

Charles Ferrer

charles.ferrer@davita.com

(720) 935-3339

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-medical-insights-podcast-celebrates-a-year-of-physician-led-discussions-about-kidney-health-300632530.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Related Links

http://www.davita.com

