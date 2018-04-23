DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine

DENVER, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc.(NYSE: DVA), a leading independent medical group and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today announced it received a Gold LearningElite award from Chief Learning Officer Magazine, which recognized the organization's exemplary learning and development programs. DaVita has been named among the LearningElite for the past six years, and this is the first time the company has received the magazine's Gold-level recognition.

"At DaVita, teammate development is much more than just on-the-job training," said Dave Hoerman, chief wisdom officer at DaVita. "We strive to foster both personal and professional growth, knowing that who we are and how we show up at work is also who we are at home, in our communities and in the world."

On this year's list, DaVita's inclusion among the Gold-level winners was in part attributed to the company's continuous efforts to innovate its learning and development programs.

Among the new programs is DaVita THRIVE. The newly-launched initiative is designed to foster the development of DaVita nurses who have interest in becoming facility administrators at DaVita clinics. The nurses take part in leadership and business training, individual development planning and other support systems throughout the five-month program.

Explore how DaVita invests in its teammates' professional and personal growth at DaVita.com/CSR.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

