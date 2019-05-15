DaVita Reports on 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

DENVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today released its annual Community Care report, highlighting its 2018 clinical and community-building achievements.

"The foundation of what we do is about caring for our patients, each other and the world," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Kidney Care. "We have and will continue to push and innovate to deliver better care, a better experience for our teammates and a healthier world."

Highlights from the report include:

Caring for Our Patients

DaVita's home dialysis program celebrated its highest-growth year ever, supporting more than 25,000 patients—the largest population of home dialysis patients in the U.S.

DaVita teamed up with hospitals in San Antonio and Chicago to launch the Transplant Waitlist Support Program, which set new standards in care and data accuracy to help patients stay transplant-ready as they await a kidney.

and to launch the Transplant Waitlist Support Program, which set new standards in care and data accuracy to help patients stay transplant-ready as they await a kidney. Hospital readmissions for DaVita ESRD Seamless Care Organizations patients were reduced by 13%, resulting in a collective 2,700 more days at home for these patients.

Caring for Each Other

DaVita was recognized on the 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Overall, women represent 77% of DaVita teammates, 74% of middle managers and 46% of its senior management team.

More than 18,400 teammates participated in education and career development programs. Additionally, teammates received 378,000 hours of continuing education through DaVita's training programs.

To improve their health, 5,500 teammates and spouses sought out support from DaVita's onsite and virtual health coach teams.

Caring for Our World

Bridge of Life, an independent, nonprofit organization founded by DaVita, completed 24 international medical missions in 12 countries and nine domestic events with the support of 153 volunteers, impacting more than 7,800 lives.

DaVita donated more than $1.75 million to Denver-area nonprofits and provided teammates the opportunity to get involved with community service projects.

to -area nonprofits and provided teammates the opportunity to get involved with community service projects. DaVita opened its second headquarters building in Denver , with sustainable features including low-flow fixtures, daylighting and LED lighting.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of March 31, 2019, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,689 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 203,500 patients. The company also operated 243 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

