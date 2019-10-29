DaVita Selects its Next Chief Accounting Officer

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced the selection of its next Chief Accounting Officer, John Winstel.

Winstel has joined DaVita as group vice president of Accounting, reporting to CFO Joel Ackerman, and will succeed Jim Hilger as CAO. Hilger intends to hand over the role when he steps down early next year, no later than March 3, 2020.

"We are grateful to Jim for his longstanding service to DaVita and the contributions he has made over 14 years," said Ackerman. "We have benefited from his integrity and his leadership of our accounting team. I am excited that John is joining to help lead DaVita forward in the years ahead. His experience in both accounting and finance, his extensive international experience and his passion for developing his team will serve him well in his new role."

Winstel brings more than 25 years of accounting and finance experience to DaVita. Most recently, he served as vice president and corporate controller for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Prior to that, he held senior roles with Proctor & Gamble, General Cable and various companies within the food industry. Winstel began his career with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he led audit engagements for multinational, public companies.

Winstel earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Duke University.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future plans of the Company, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

