DaVita Statement on Advancing American Kidney Health

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care appreciates President Trump, the Administration and Secretary Azar for taking steps to improve the lives of kidney patients. We appreciate the Administration's willingness to collaborate with the industry to ensure these new models address patient choice, prevention and transplantation.

Statement Attributable to Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc.:

"DaVita is encouraged that this Administration has taken steps toward holistic, value-based care for kidney patients. We have pushed for progressive policies to give all patients access to integrated kidney care, the benefits of which are significant to our patient population. Educating patients about kidney disease is critical to prevention and slowing its progression. Early intervention leads patients who may still need dialysis to choose the best treatment option for their lifestyle and reduces expensive hospitalizations.

In partnership with nephrologists, we are best positioned to deliver in the home dialysis space, as the largest provider of home dialysis in the U.S. We're accelerating home growth with our investments in technologies, such as home remote monitoring and a telehealth platform, to make it easier for patients to treat at home.

Our care team celebrates the more than 50,000 DaVita patients who are alive today because of transplants, and we aspire to ensure that even more patients on the waitlist receive a transplant. We are excited that the Administration is focused on improving the organ supply so that more patients can get a kidney transplant."

To learn more about DaVita's integrated kidney care programs, visit www.DaVita.com/Innovation.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. As of March 31, 2019, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries across the world. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more about how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Media:

Kate Stabrawa

Kate.stabrawa@davita.com

(303) 876-7527

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Related Links

https://www.davita.com

