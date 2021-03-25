DaVita Statement on Government's Nationwide Program to Vaccinate Dialysis Patients

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Biden administration announced a new partnership with dialysis providers to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people receiving dialysis and health care personnel in outpatient dialysis centers. DaVita Kidney Care will receive a portion of this allocation and will work with other providers to make vaccines available in dialysis centers across the country. In response, DaVita issued the following statement attributed to Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc.

"The dialysis provider community came together to advocate for the needs of our patients. We commend the Biden administration for providing direct access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Dialysis patients are one of the highest risk and most diverse patient populations. Offering patients direct access to the vaccine in a convenient and trusted site of care improves health equity, addresses challenges with third-party sites and reduces hesitancy rates."

Visit DaVita.com/COVID-19-information for more information on DaVita's response to COVID-19.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

