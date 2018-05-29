DENVER, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, released its "Today's Kidney Diet: Summer Farmers Market" cookbook, a collection of fresh seasonal produce and kidney-friendly recipes for summer.

DaVita’s Summer Farmers Market Cookbook Provides Kidney-Friendly, Delicious Recipes

"With fresh fruits and vegetables in season for the summer, it's helpful to know how to incorporate them into specialized diets such as a kidney-friendly one," said Sara Colman, RDN, CDE, and manager for DaVita.com nutrition. "Our recipes are created by registered renal dietitians to help those living with kidney disease make healthy, delicious and kidney-friendly meals."

From shrimp tacos to summer salads, the cookbook highlights 14 kidney-friendly dishes featuring seasonal ingredients. Each meal contains lower levels of sodium, potassium and phosphorus and is rich in high-quality protein to help patients get the nutrition they need to lead with a kidney-friendly mindset.

The cookbook also features tips for produce preservation, reasons to buy food locally, and information on phosphorus in produce. Additionally, the "Summer Farmers Market" cookbook includes "Today's Kidney Diet: Quick Reference Guide," which has information to help patients choose more suitable food options for their stage of chronic kidney disease.

To download the no-cost "Today's Kidney Diet: Summer Farmers Market" cookbook or other cookbook editions, visit DaVita.com/FreeCookbook.

DaVita offers a variety of resources to help those affected by kidney disease manage kidney diets, including:

DaVita Kidney Diet Tips blog and Pinterest offer recipes and kidney-friendly diet tips.

DaVita Diet Helper™, an easy-to-use meal planning tool that helps users track phosphorus, potassium and sodium intake. This online tool also features more than 1,000 kidney-and diabetes-friendly recipes.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 30 million Americans have kidney disease, which can progress to end stage renal disease. Most are unaware of their condition, as the disease is often symptomless until its late stages. Individuals at higher risk for kidney disease include those with diabetes or hypertension, as well as adults age 65 and older, African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of March 31, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,539 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

