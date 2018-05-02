DaVita's Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy

DENVER, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading independent medical group and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today announced it was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Advanced Rooftop Unit (RTU) Campaign and received the Communitas Award in the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility category.

The DOE Advanced RTU Campaign honored DaVita, alongside six other organizations, for its leadership in installing more energy efficient RTUs (heating and cooling units) in commercial buildings. As part of the Better Buildings Initiative, the Advanced RTU Campaign works with commercial building owners, managers and operators wishing to upgrade to high-efficiency RTU technologies. The campaign also helps commercial business owners implement practices in their buildings, and work with utilities, energy efficiency organizations, contractors and manufacturers that can assist in those efforts. Since its 2013 launch, more than 300 partners have replaced or upgraded close to 115,000 units, saving more than $90 million in energy costs annually.

DaVita was recognized for the highest number of automated fault detection and diagnostic (AFDD) installations on RTUs, having installed 4,889 AFDD systems.

"DaVita is committed to caring for the planet and the communities we serve with the same intensity with which we care for our patients," said Jeffrey Wilzbacher, director of energy and sustainability for DaVita. "This technology will help us keep patients more comfortable, drive energy efficiency and reduce our environmental impact."

DaVita was also recognized by the Communitas Awards in the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility category for several sustainability efforts. The Communitas Awards honors those special companies, organizations and individuals that go beyond rhetoric and whose commitment sets them apart from their competition.

Several of DaVita's sustainability efforts include:

Since 2013, DaVita has saved 643 million gallons of water through conservation efforts at dialysis centers.

Since 2016, DaVita has diverted 354,610 pounds of electronic waste from the landfills. Through recycling and reuse programs, the energy saved is equivalent to powering 3,096 homes for a year or removing 5,330 cars from the roads.

Since 2016, DaVita has donated (to local shelters) more than 30,000 meals through food waste recovery initiatives.

Communitas winners are dedicated to helping the less fortunate populations in their communities and are changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and environment.

Explore how DaVita cares for its teammates, its patients and the world at DaVita.com/CSR.

About DaVita Inc.DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

