DAVO Partners with Heartland to Eliminate Sales Tax Headaches

DAVO Automated Sales Tax ( davosalestax.com ) is now available on the Heartland Restaurant ( heartlandpaymentsystems.com ) point-of-sale platform

Available for $39.99 per month per location after free first month trial

DAVO Technologies now offers its popular automated sales tax service on the fast-growing Heartland Restaurant point-of-sale platform.

With DAVO Sales Tax, Heartland Restaurant customers have their sales taxes automatically set aside for them daily, then filed and paid to the state when due every month or quarter. This helps restaurants avoid the hassle of sales tax management while being protected from potentially large late payment fines by the state.

"The DAVO Automated Sales Tax service is a perfect fit for Heartland Restaurant customers," says Peter Murray, CEO of DAVO. "These days, restaurant owners and managers need every bit of their attention focused on running their business. With DAVO, their sales tax is on autopilot - one less thing to worry about."

DAVO Sales Tax is available on Heartland Restaurant for $39.99 per month per location. More information can be found at davosalestax.com/heartland .

ABOUT DAVO TECHNOLOGIES

DAVO puts sales tax on autopilot by using sales data from retailer POS systems to set aside the exact amount of sales tax collected daily and then filing it and paying it when it's due. Founded in 2015, DAVO's automated sales tax service is available through direct integrations with many popular POS platforms and only takes a few minutes to set up.

Don Petersen, Director of Marketing

Direct: 888-659-8432 Ext. 702

[email protected]

