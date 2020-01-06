DAVO Partners with Toast

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVO Technologies has launched its automated sales tax set aside and filing service on Toast, the fastest-growing restaurant management platform in North America. By offering DAVO through Toast's partner ecosystem, restaurant owners and managers who rely on Toast for their POS needs can now put the problem of managing sales tax in the hands of DAVO.

Prospective customers are excited to move to Toast now that DAVO is available

"One of the biggest hassles for restauranteurs is managing sales tax," said DAVO founder, and restaurateur, David Joseph. "Putting this money aside and filing it quarterly or even monthly is such a distraction. On top of that, it's easy to treat sales tax as ready capital, but the reality is that this money belongs to the state, not the business."

DAVO solves the sales tax problem for Toast users by automatically setting aside collected sales tax daily from their bank account and then filing the return on time and remitting in full every month or quarter.

Toast users can find DAVO by going to the Toast Integrations tab on their Toast terminal or by logging into their Toast account on the web at www.pos.toasttab.com.

ABOUT DAVO TECHNOLOGIES

DAVO puts sales tax on autopilot by using sales data from retailer POS systems to set aside the exact amount of sales tax collected daily and then filing it and paying it when it's due. Founded in 2015, DAVO's automated sales tax service is available through direct integrations with seven popular POS platforms and only takes a few minutes to set up.

ABOUT TOAST

Launched in 2013, Toast powers successful restaurants of all sizes with a technology platform that combines restaurant POS, front of house, back of house and guest-facing technology with a diverse marketplace of third-party applications. By pairing technology with an unrivaled commitment to customer success, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast was named to the 2019 Forbes Fintech 50, 2019 SXSW Interactive Innovation Finals, 2019 Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized as the third fastest-growing technology company in North America on the 2017 Deloitte Fast 500. Learn more at www.toasttab.com .

