Davos 2020 Annual World Economic Forum (WEF): Jumptuit Data Empowerment Creating Equal Opportunity

In Davos, Jumptuit's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Donald Leka, presented the Company's vision of the future of data utilization across market sectors. Mr. Leka expressed the view that "empowering individuals with augmented intelligence strengthens society as a whole and that our most serious global challenges are best addressed through solutions based on data, not ideology."

Watch: The Future of Data Utilization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsDFeTTAQfs&feature=youtu.be

This year's WEF conference is focused on the central theme, Stakeholders in a Cohesive and Sustainable World, and includes: How to Save the Planet, Society and the Future of Work, Tech for Good, Fairer Economies, Better Business, Healthy Futures and Beyond Geopolitics.

Jumptuit is addressing the Davos Agenda with Smart Data solutions (versus traditional hardware and software solutions) that are seamless (working with existing infrastructure and networks) and cost effective to implement (minimizing technical and workflow disruption), that will benefit established cities with older infrastructure, and developing regions with limited resources, taking into account their distinct characteristics and the needs of their business communities, as well as the individual needs of their citizens.

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Drew De Risi

Jumptuit 917.650.1359

dderisi@jumptuit.com

SOURCE Jumptuit