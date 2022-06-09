Davos Communications Summit Attracts Over 100 Top Experts From All Continents

WCFA launched the event with the objective to address the major challenges facing the post-pandemic world and how the Public Relations industry contributes to the recovery in all sectors, following contemporary methods and key digital tools of the future.

Among the main participants were PRCA Director General and ICCO Chief Executive Francis Ingham, Sherlock Communication Managing Partner Alasdair Townsend, Global PR Hub Regional Country Manager Mai Anh Le, Purposeful Relations Co-founder Stuart Bruce, Genetikomm Consultancy Co-Founder Eva Snijders, Alexander PR Group Managing Director Marie Alexander, National Public Relations Senior Consultant Rosanne Bourque, KWT Global and Prophet Founder Aaron Kwittken, Sibanye-Stillwater Senior VP Thabisile Phumo, Cision Sales Director - Emerging Markets Vlad Bazikalov and other prominent representatives of influential PR organizations and global companies.

"The event was a remarkable opportunity for industry leaders to connect and share significant insights. WCFA has been instrumental in supporting and developing the PR industry, so we know how important peer collaboration and idea exchange is in this fast-changing sector. We were excited to bring together such outstanding professionals and launch this event for sharing to better prepare us all for the future of communications," said Maxim Behar, the President and one of the Founders of WCFA.

Partners of The Summit were PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming project – the first WCFA PR Master Classes, managed by Zofia Bugajna, Founding Partner at SEC Newgate CEE.

About World Communications Forum:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, resulting in developing Tenets for Ethical Communications', endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries. In 2021, the WCFA organized its second and biggest ''Global Communications Summit" on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

