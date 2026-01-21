Davos Dialogue provides platform for rallying commitment to multilateralism: China Daily editorial

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting opened in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," a slogan that aptly captures both the urgency of global challenges and the divergence of views shaping today's world.

This year, more clearly than ever, two viewpoints are on display in Davos: one championing unilateralism and protectionism, and the other advocating multilateralism and cooperation. The coexistence of these two conflicting perspectives explains why "dialogue" is the theme of this year's meeting.

China's message at Davos, delivered by Vice-Premier He Lifeng, stands firmly on the side of cooperation. In a world marked by sluggish growth, geopolitical tensions and rising uncertainty, He reiterated China's commitment to high-quality development and high-level opening-up. He stressed that China will continue to expand market access, stabilize foreign trade and investment, and foster a transparent, predictable and rules-based business environment.

Highlighting China's role as a major engine of global growth, He noted that the country will leverage the advantages of its superlarge market to more vigorously expand imports and create new opportunities for companies worldwide. China, He stressed, is a trading partner rather than an adversary, and its development is an opportunity, not a threat, to the global economy.

The Chinese vice-premier also reaffirmed China's support for the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, its opposition to protectionism and unilateral coercive measures, and its commitment to jointly building an open world economy. He called on all parties to strengthen policy coordination, safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and promote inclusive, resilient and sustainable development.

Such remarks resonate strongly at a time when unilateral actions and "decoupling" attempts are disrupting global cooperation. China's consistent advocacy of dialogue, openness and green development has already been translated into tangible contributions to global trade, climate action and development financing — a reality widely acknowledged by many Davos participants and international institutions.

The dialogue unfolding in Davos should remind the international community that confrontation offers no solution to shared challenges. At this critical juncture of global transformation, countries face a clear choice between fragmentation or cohesion.

The Davos meeting underscores a simple truth: only by embracing dialogue and practicing true multilateralism can the world navigate uncertainty and work toward a more stable, prosperous and inclusive future.

SOURCE China Daily