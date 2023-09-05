Davtyan Law Firm Becomes D.Law, Presents New Brand Identity and Website

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the evolving nature of its corporate persona, employment law powerhouse Davtyan Law Firm officially has changed its name to D.Law (pronounced "Dee Law"), a more iconic and universal identity that emphasizes the firm's adaptability to continued growth and expansion throughout California and beyond.

"The D in D.Law will always serve to remind us of our founding as Davtyan Law Firm, but now that D also can express the ideas of defense, dedication, dignity, diligence, and more. Our new website has the definitive web address of www.d.law, and we are committed to defining this domain in a way that makes our vision of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California, and eventually the nation, a reality," says Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan. "Our new web destination presents a visually beautiful experience for all visitors; through its simple and intuitive design it directs users to find and interact with a wealth of employment law related information" adds D.Law's Marketing Manager, Armen Petrosyan.

To complement the new name, D.Law has created, in addition to the new website, a set of Brand Guidelines which serves as both a manifesto for what D.Law stands for as well as providing direction on how it represents itself stylistically. The guidelines showcase D.Law's new logo, typography, and color palette while providing guidance for conveying the brand's identity in marketing materials and other communications.

"The image we project through our brand—professional yet personable, established yet innovative—is a true expression of who we are and who we continually strive to be," notes Emil Davtyan. "From our collective vision to our shared voice and values, we are at the forefront of our field."

