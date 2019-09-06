Dawn Adds Digital Transformation Agency, DEFINITION 6, Expanding Expertise Within the Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn, the portfolio of independent agencies with centralized data science, advanced analytics, measurement and media at its core, announced that DEFINITION 6, the Atlanta and New York City based Digital Transformation and Content Agency, has joined the Dawn portfolio.

"Today's marketers are seeking best-in-class partners to optimize business performance- leveraging digital technologies, including email marketing automation, web/commerce, social. D6 will collaborate with the talented, independent agencies within the group, with data and analytics driving industry-leading performance," said Dawn CEO Bob Kantor.

Kantor launched New York City-based Dawn earlier this year in partnership with Crossmedia, an independent media and analytics agency.

DEFINITION 6 leverages a multitude of technologies and a platform agnostic perspective to create high performing omni-channel experiences that accelerate growth in an efficient and effective manner. The agency is also an industry leader in email marketing and conversion rate optimization, sending over 2.5 billion emails a year and managing over $1 million in daily ecommerce transactions.

"Broadly speaking, we leverage performance data to develop critical insights that inform our strategies and tactical recommendations, all of which are designed to drive predicable and measured business results for our clients across all verticals and channels. We're excited to join Dawn and collaborate with such talented and like-minded independent agencies within the portfolio," said Jason Rockman, President of DEFINITION 6.

DEFINITION 6 will partner with Dawn agencies including creative shop Pereira O'Dell, intelligence firm Main Street One , global implementation agency SDL , consultancy Dirt and communications planning and media services agency Crossmedia. Dawn will announce several additional agencies to the portfolio, including those focused on advertising, public relations, experiential marketing and commerce.

About Dawn

Dawn is the only portfolio of best-in-class, independent creative agencies with centralized data science, advanced analytics, measurement and media at the center. In partnership with talented agencies in advertising and branding, public relations, digital technology, brand strategy, experiential marketing and media, Dawn is The Modern Marketing Model. For more, visit www.dawnmarketing.com.

Dawn is a partnership with Crossmedia, the leading independent, minority-owned communications planning and media services agency and Redbox, the leading data-science and advanced analytics group, whose clients include BMW/MINI, Expedia, The Hartford Insurance Company, Hertz, Nordstrom, Tumi, U.S. Bank and White Castle. For more, visit www.xmedia.com.

About DEFINITION 6

DEFINITION 6, transforms business vision into reality through strategy, storytelling and innovative solutions with one consistent and disciplined purpose: to propel our clients' businesses forward. D6 specializes in technology consulting and implementation, content creation, on-air promos, branded content, marketing automation, CRM and omni-channel planning and execution. D6 drives results for brands across all verticals and channels, including web, social, and broadcast, and analyzes the data around absolutely everything we build to optimize performance. The agency's clients include AMC Networks, Barnes & Noble Education, CBS Sports, Floor & Decor, Nickelodeon, Novelis, Siemens and The University of Phoenix. For more, visit www.definition6.com.

