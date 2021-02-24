DAWN, CAIR and Code Pink to Respond to Release of U.S. Intelligence Report on Murder of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) plans to join representatives of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Code Pink to host a virtual news conference when the White House releases the U.S. intelligence report expected to conclude that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi.

According to Reuters , "White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a call between the president and the Saudi king is 'still in the process of scheduling' but is expected to happen soon."

Advocacy groups expect the call to take place in the next several days and the report to be issued either the day of the call or the following day.

A follow-up media advisory with the time of the planned press conference will be issued following the release of the report.

WHAT: Press Conference Responding to Release of U.S. Intelligence Report on Murder of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WHEN: TBD

WHERE: Washington, D.C.

LIVESTREAM: CAIR Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

CONTACT: CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw, 202-999-8292, [email protected]

BACKGROUNDER:

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi Arabia government's human rights abuses and restrictions on political freedom under Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, wrote columns for The Washington Post. He was murdered and dismembered in October 2018 after being lured to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by Saudi agents.

According to a recent report by CNN: "The two private jets used by a Saudi Arabian assassination squad that killed and allegedly dismembered journalist Jamal Khashoggi were owned by a company that less than a year prior had been seized by the Kingdom's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman."

SEE: 'Top Secret' Saudi documents show Khashoggi assassins used company seized by Saudi crown prince

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/24/politics/saudi-top-secret-documents-khashoggi-bin-salman/index.html

On January 14, D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a measure that seeks to rename the street in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C., after Khashoggi and would designate New Hampshire Ave NW between Virginia Ave NW and F St NW as "Jamal Khashoggi Way."

SEE: D.C. City Council Moves to Rename Street in Front of Saudi Embassy for Murdered Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/d-c-city-council-moves-to-rename-street-in-front-of-saudi-embassy-for-murdered-washington-post-journalist-jamal-khashoggi/

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw, 202-999-8292, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

