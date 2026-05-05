Dawn Carroll Launches Musical Tribute to Mary Cardwell Dawson, Reviving the Legacy of Pittsburgh's Endangered "Mystery Manor"

For National Historic Preservation Month, Boston designer and songwriter spotlights the "First Lady of Opera" and the fight to save a landmark once named to America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For National Historic Preservation Month, Boston-based designer and songwriter Dawn Carroll debuts "Songs for Mary," a multimedia project designed to rescue an overlooked piece of American history: Mystery Manor, the Pittsburgh headquarters of the National Negro Opera Company, and its visionary founder, Mary Cardwell Dawson.

Dawn Carroll For more information, interview requests, or to hear the soundtrack, visit www.songsformary.com or scan the OR code:

Originally drawn to the decaying Queen Anne-style mansion as a designer, Carroll's interest turned into a creative mission. Once named one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the house served as a sanctuary for Black cultural icons during segregation. Legends including Joe Louis, Roberto Clemente, Lena Horne, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie found refuge within its walls.

"I fell in love with this house as a designer, but I stayed for the history," said Carroll, who co-founded the Over My Shoulder Foundation with Grammy Award winner Patti Austin. "I discovered the story of Mary Cardwell Dawson, who founded the first permanent Black opera company in the U.S. Her resilience is breathtaking, and her story was nearly lost to time."

Dawson studied at the New England Conservatory in Boston in the 1920s, one of the few institutions at the time where a Black woman could access world-class music education. She went on to build a remarkable career. In 1941, she founded her company at Mystery Manor, creating opportunities for Black artists at a time when racial barriers limited access to major stages.

Her story inspired Carroll to create Songs for Mary, featuring 15 tracks blending opera, rock, and hip-hop to tell Dawson's story. The music has evolved into a theatrical work, If The Walls Could Talk, following a modern character transported back to the manor's 1940s heyday.

In a full-circle moment, Carroll and her team recently donated production artwork to the New England Conservatory, reconnecting Dawson's legacy to her Boston roots.

"Without preserving this house, we would not know this extraordinary history," Carroll said. "Preservation means giving pioneers like Mary Cardwell Dawson the place in our national memory they deserve."

Carroll aims to inspire audiences to view historic preservation as an essential cultural act that protects the artistry, achievement, and struggles embedded in American landmarks.

About Dawn Carroll www.dawnmcarroll.com

Dawn Carroll is an award-winning Boston-based designer, stone consultant, songwriter, and producer with more than 30 years of experience collaborating with leading architects and builders. As co-founder of the Over My Shoulder Foundation, Carroll champions cross-generational mentorship through "Mentorology." Her work on Songs for Mary and If The Walls Could Talk bridges architectural preservation, cultural storytelling, and American legacy.

Contact: Dawn Carroll, 617-510-2620, [email protected]

SOURCE Songs For Mary