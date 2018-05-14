Dawn Foods Acquires Lakeside Bakery Supplies, Expands Footprint in Southern California

Lakeside Bakery Supplies is a wholesale bakery distributor that has been owned and operated by the Brzezinski family for nearly 70 years. The company provides its customers with a variety of bakery ingredients, including egg products, flours, cake mixes and bases, icings, sugars, oils, shortenings, fillings, nuts, spices and a wide assortment of frozen products. The company also offers packaging, cake decorations and supplies and paper products.

"We look forward to welcoming Lakeside's customers to the Dawn family as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach throughout California," said Eric Metzendorf, President of Bakery Distribution, U.S. and Canada for Dawn Foods. "Working together for the last 10 years, our company has grown to be true partners with the Brzezinski family and the entire Lakeside team. This opportunity helps us further deliver our insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise to even more bakeries across the country, empowering them to achieve their aspirations."

For Lakeside customers, Dawn will continue to carry many of the same products that Lakeside currently provides. And if unable to offer certain products due to preexisting relationships, Dawn will work with customers on a one-on-one basis to find the best alternative to meet their needs.

"Dawn Foods is well known in the bakery industry for its unparalleled dedication to customer service," said Mike Brzezinski, owner of Lakeside Bakery Supply. "When Carol and I made the decision to take this next step toward retirement, we wanted to find a partner we knew and trusted – someone we would feel good leaving our family's legacy to. We found that in Dawn and are extremely happy our customers will be able to transition to such a hardworking, dedicated partner."

The deal between Dawn and Lakeside closed on May 11, 2018. As part of the transition, many members of the Lakeside sales team and drivers will transfer to the Dawn family, helping provide the service and familiarity customers throughout Southern California already know and expect. Additionally, Mike Brzezinski will be named the Regional Director of Business Development, Southwest at Dawn Foods and will play a key role in the transition process for all Lakeside customers.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc. has established itself as the ultimate service provider and inspires bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

