Dawn Foods Announces Third-Annual Sweetest Bakery in America Contest

JACKSON, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods today announced the kickoff of its third-annual Sweetest Bakery in America contestTM. With registration open for interested bakeries, consumer voting will open July 1 and run through Sept. 30. Consumers from across the country are invited to cast their vote and help their favorite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in America.

"Over the last two years, the Sweetest Bakery in America contest has grown into a key touchpoint for our customers – providing an exciting way to help grow their business and engage with their local communities," said Angie Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer for Dawn Foods. "Heading into our third year, we're expanding the contest to showcase the variety of specialty bakeries throughout the country. With so many ways to win this year, we expect even more bakeries to participate and consumers across the country to take part in the fun and vote for their favorite bakery."

New to the contest this year, three category prize winners will be announced from bakeries in each state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The new localized category winners include: Sweetest Donut Shop, Sweetest Cake/Cupcake Shop and Sweetest Bakery. These winners will also receive support from Dawn to help promote their bakeries in their local communities.

The grand prize winner will be announced in October and will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to Dawn's Innovation Studio in Jackson, Mich., to participate in a workshop with Senior Bakery Application Chef, Melissa Trimmer. The winner will also receive a full-page article in Batter Up Magazine and creative assets from Dawn to promote its new title.

The Sweetest Bakery in America contest has seen a steady increase in participation since its inception in 2017. In 2018, customers cast more than 1.7 million votes in-store and online, three times more than the year prior. Participating bakeries generally saw sales growth throughout the contest.

Bakeries interested in participating can register now on the contest's website at www.sweetestbakeryinamerica.com/register and starting July 1, those interested in voting for their favorite community bakery can enter once per day online or by texting their bakery's unique keyword found in stores to 474747 (standard data and text message rates apply).

For more information about the contest and voting, visit www.sweetestbakeryinamerica.com.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

