Dawn Foods Celebrates 100th Anniversary with new Thank You to Bakers Campaign, #DonutsforGood Promotion

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods today announced its yearlong celebration in honor of its 100th anniversary – coming to life in its new campaign, "Thank You to Bakers." Through the campaign, Dawn aims to raise awareness for the hard work the baking community puts in each day and thank bakers across the globe for their dedication.

Connected to the campaign, Dawn also unveiled its #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion that encourages bakers to use the hashtag on social media to highlight the positive deeds they do in their local communities. The promotion includes a raffle for Dawn customers using the #DonutsForGoodEntry when sharing their story. Entries will also be accepted on the Dawn website. Participating customers will be entered for the chance to win a $5,000 donation in their name, to a 501c3 charitable organization of their choice. Dawn will raffle 10 donations, totaling $50,000.

"We want to celebrate our 100 years of growth and accomplishments by recognizing those who have made our success possible – the bakers who bring joy every day to their customers and communities around the world," said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. "As we look back at the legacy we've created, in partnership with our customers, we've grown from a small family business to nearly 5,000 team members. Additionally, we continue to lead the way in digital advancements and industry-leading product innovations coming to market this year that are sure to excite customers. We have a promising year ahead and this campaign sets the tone for our yearlong appreciation to bakers."

To enter, all Dawn customers need to do is share details of the charitable work they do within their local communities along with a photo on social (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), using the hashtag #DonutsForGoodEntry between February 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020. Bakers can also submit entries directly via the entry form on dawnfoods.com during the same timeframe. Only one entry per customer will be accepted.

Raffle winners will be drawn at random and announced on National Donut Day – June 5, 2020. While bakers everywhere are encouraged to share the positive impact they're making in their communities using #DonutsForGoodEntry, only Dawn customers can be entered to win the donation. Raffle rules are available for review and download https://www.dawnfoods.com/donuts-for-good.

The Thank You to Bakers program is all about honoring and highlighting the Dawn partners who have grown with the company over the last 100 years. In addition to the raffle, the program will also include an anniversary party hosted by Dawn on June 3 at its headquarters in Jackson. Customers will be featured – along with their stories of how they support and give back to their communities – at Dawn events and in the company's storytelling throughout 2020, including on Dawn social channels, website and advertisements. Dawn will also be working with its customers to create new, inspiring product offerings throughout 2020.

"Our Thank You to Bakers program exemplifies the values that have built Dawn into the business it is today," said Miles Jones, Chairman of the Board for Dawn Foods. "My family has had the pleasure of being a part of Dawn for 65 of its last 100 years and has been committed to supporting both our customers and communities from the very beginning. While many things have changed throughout this past century – from our digital transformation to our technical expertise and numerous product innovations – one thing remains the same: a relentless commitment to our bakers' success. It's this grounding that will allow us to continue to inspire bakery success for the next 100 years."

For more information on Thank You to Bakers and #DonutsForGoodEntry, visit DawnFoods.com. Rules and restrictions apply.1

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.DawnFoods.com.

1ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and are an employee in good standing of a current bakery customer of the Sponsor. Begins 2/1/20 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/30/20 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to (https://www.dawnfoods.com/donuts-for-good ) Note: Submissions made by an entrant will be on behalf of the bakery where he/she is employed. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dawn Food Products, Inc., 3333 Sargent Rd., Jackson, MI 49201.

© 2020 Dawn Food Products, Inc.

CONTACT:

Bridgit Fletcher Lucy Ayala Zeno Group for Dawn Foods External Communications Manager 312-755-5461 517-841-7509 Bridgit.Fletcher@zenogroup.com lucy.ayala@dawnfoods.com

SOURCE Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.DawnFoods.com

