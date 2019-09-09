Dawn Foods Highlights New Bakery Offerings and Industry-Leading Research at IBIE

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc., yesterday unveiled its 2020 consumer trends report and introduced three new cake flavors – as part of the company's "Inspired By You" innovation program – at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

"Our new global trends and cake flavors unveiled this week at IBIE are just the start of what's to come," said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. "Next year, we celebrate 100 years of inspiring bakery success to our customers and consumers across the globe. As we look to our next 100 years, we're committed to continuing to strengthen our relationships with our customers and deliver the innovative thinking and unique offerings they need to drive their business forward."

What's Trending: Eight Global Trends to Help Bakers Grow Their Business

Dawn is passionate about helping its customers succeed. Through targeted research and insights into the consumer trend landscape, Dawn helps customers make more informed business decisions and better meet consumer demand in the marketplace.

Every three years, Dawn's global team of dedicated Market Research and Insights experts pour through data, visit bakeries and observe everyday consumer behavior to uncover the latest consumer trends shaping the industry. In its latest report, revealed at IBIE for the first time, Dawn uncovered eight new trends to help customers capitalize on consumers' evolving needs.

Dawn's 2020 trends include:

Blissful Indulgence: People desire a momentary escape from their "always on" environment and savor the sheer bliss of an indulgent sweet to elevate their mood.

"Inspired By You" Innovation Program Uncovers Three New Cake Flavors for Bakers

Dawn recently launched its "Inspired By You" innovation program – a collaborative effort that began with testing, tasting and digging into research to understand which flavors have the biggest impact with consumers. Working hand-in-hand with select bakers from across the country, Dawn developed three new cake mixes to represent the on-trend flavors today's customers crave. The mixes are formulated to deliver superior taste and performance to help bakers elevate their cake offerings.

The new flavors include:

Coffee: Coffee isn't just for your morning wake up. It's one of today's most popular flavors for creating complex, deep, decadent cakes customers love any time of day. From mocha to Mexican coffee, the possibilities are endless with this timeless favorite.

The mixes can also take on new profiles when combined with added ingredients like spices, fruits, and nuts, among other items. These new flavors will provide Dawn customers a unique foundation for building new desserts and will help attract new customers and satisfy their more discerning palettes. With these easy-to-use, time-saving mixes, all bakers need to do is add their own creative touches.

Dawn Executives and Experts Take the Stage at IBIE

At IBIE, Dawn executives and team members are also participating in several panels and education sessions throughout the show. These include:

Carrie Jones-Barber , CEO : NextGenBaker Global Leadership Forum Panel Discussion ( Sept. 10 at 5:45 p.m. PT )

: NextGenBaker Global Leadership Forum Panel Discussion ( at ) Keely Siciliano , Senior Manager, Brand & Digital Marketing: Branding & Social Media – Skills for Growing Your Retail Bakery Education Session ( Sept. 9 at 9:45 a.m. PT )

Branding & Social Media – Skills for Growing Your Retail Bakery Education Session ( at ) Jennifer LaPaugh , Senior Director, Regional & Artisanal Channel Marketing: Consumer Trends Every Baker Should Know Education Session (held on Sept. 7 at 9:45 a.m. PT and Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m. PT )

To learn more about Dawn's new eight global trends and cake flavors, stop by the Dawn Foods IBIE Booth 5637 throughout the show or visit DawnFoods.com.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

