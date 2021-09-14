Dawn Foods Promotes Michelle Vickers To Senior Vice President, Global Labor, Employment, Diversity And Compliance

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Foods, a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution, today announced the promotion of Michelle Vickers to Senior Vice President, Global Labor, Employment, Diversity and Compliance.

In this newly created role, Vickers' responsibilities include overall labor relations and compliance; diversity, equity and inclusion metrics and compliance; safety and security; crisis management; supporting mergers and acquisitions; and Dawn's Code of Excellence Program.

"This is an exciting step in my career at Dawn and a testament to the organization's commitment to provide growth opportunities for team members," said Vickers. "I have been fortunate to forge a non-traditional career path that has helped me gain broad knowledge, a better understanding of the challenges leaders face and become a solution-oriented partner. I look forward to working more closely with our global strategic leaders to ensure that Dawn continues to provide a great partnership for our customers, great experiences for our team members and an even stronger focus on diversity, equity and inclusion."

Vickers will report to Scott Thayer, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and join Dawn's Global Law and Governance department.

"Michelle's extensive understanding of labor relations, global business strategy and crisis management will help continue to elevate Dawn and drive global alignment for our business and our team members," said Thayer. "We look forward to her added leadership to the global law and governance team, and we are proud of her growth within the company."

Vickers previously served as Vice President, People – Global Functions & North America where she was responsible for developing and executing Dawn's labor strategy in support of the overall company, development and management of human resources processes and contributing to the people team's global and North America strategy.

About Dawn Foods

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com

CONTACT: Lisa Kenny Alexis Gilbert Zeno Group for Dawn Foods Director, Global Brand & Communications (312) 292-6005 (517) 414-1348 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dawnfoods.com/

