Dawn Halfaker Inducted to FedHealthIT Hall of Fame

An Army Veteran, Dawn founded Halfaker and Associates in 2006 with a vision to continue to serve her country, and a commitment to protect the health, security, and well-being of Americans. Under Dawn's leadership, Halfaker has consistently demonstrated this commitment by taking on the Government's toughest health care challenges with a focus on driving transformation and modernization. The projects that Halfaker supports enable Federal health agencies to improve healthcare delivery, translate research into tools to improve the quality and safety of healthcare, increase healthcare data interoperability, and respond quickly to real-time feedback to continuously enhance healthcare services for Veterans.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," said CEO and President Dawn Halfaker. "I founded Halfaker with a vision to improve the health and well-being of Americans, and I'm proud and humbled at the progress that we've made. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the entire team."

In addition into her induction into the Hall of Fame, Dawn has also achieved several FedHealthIT awards in recent years, including the 2019 FedHealthIT100 Award, 2018 FedHealthIT100 Award, and 2018 FedHealthIT Leading for Impact Award.

The FedHealthIT100 Awards: A Peek At The Year Ahead & Networking Celebration will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, and will feature a keynote address by Perryn Ashmore, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and Acting Customer Experience Executive, Department of Health and Human Services, as well as focus on initiatives and programs driving Federal health IT in 2021, and conclude with a virtual networking and holiday reception.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

