Dawn Javersack of Nicklaus Children's Chosen as a 'CFO of the Year'

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Javersack, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Nicklaus Children's Health System is a recipient of a 2023 CFO of the Year Award, presented by the South Florida Business Journal. Javersack is the award recipient in the Nonprofit Organization category.

Dawn Javersack, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.
"We are very proud of Dawn and the amazing leadership she provides to our organization and to the broader community that entrusts us with our life-saving mission," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "She inspires all of us at Nicklaus Children's to be good stewards of limited, yet precious nonprofit resources. She has helped ensure we continue to offer the very best, expert care to the children and families we serve. This commitment helps us fulfill our promise that Nicklaus Children's Hospital is where your child matters most."

Javersack joined Nicklaus Children's Health System in March 2020, just as the pandemic was emerging. In 2021 and 2022, she helped lead the organization to solid financial results due in part to a 2022 strategic initiative that helped conserve millions of dollars.

Under Javersack's leadership, the health system has achieved the following:

  • Obtained improved ratings from two rating agencies: an A+ bond rating from Fitch Ratings and an A rating from Standard and Poor's.
  • Earned recognition as an Adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's Patient Financial Communications Best Practices®.
  • Forged a partnership with a revenue cycle services provider that has enhance efficiency and expanded access for patient families.
  • Attained solid financial results even as the organization provides care to a patient population that is about 70 percent underinsured.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System
Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. The 309-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

