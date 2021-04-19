Dawn Kotva Promoted to MTM's Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on providing a best-in-class customer and client experience, MTM has appointed Dawn Kotva, formerly Vice President of Corporate Operations, as its new Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare . Dawn joined MTM in 2019. Since then, she has directed all areas of MTM's transportation and logistics operations, ensuring top-level performance from a multi-modal network of transportation providers. In her new role, she will guide MTM's overall operational direction as it deploys technology-enabled features that leverage AI to predict transportation resource capacity, adjust resources to ensure on-time performance, and match members to the appropriate mode and driver.

MTM's new COO, Healthcare Dawn Kotva

Since joining MTM, Dawn has improved the overall customer experience through the development and execution of its Corporate Logistics Strategy and has helped improve transparency and service delivery through the proprietary MTM Link platform. Additionally, Dawn directed MTM's efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including guidelines for driver and passenger safety.

"Dawn has been integral to our leadership team for more than two years," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Maciá. "Under her leadership, our operational departments operate successfully and efficiently to the satisfaction of our clients and members. She never hesitates to challenge our traditional way of thinking to help us innovate in the NEMT market. I am confident that, in her new role, she will help us uphold MTM's place as a trusted partner and industry leader."

Before coming to MTM, Dawn spent more than 20 years in executive management roles for organizations like Penske Logistics, Express Scripts, and Cigna. Dawn earned her MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. She is a former Navy Lieutenant Commander and holds her GE Master Black Belt certification. Active in her civic duties, Dawn is also Second Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, chaired the Commissioning Committee for the USS ST LOUIS (LCS-19) , and is former Vice President of the SouthSide Early Childhood Center Board of Directors.

"I joined MTM during a critical period of streamlining and technology enablement," Kotva said. "I've been challenged to continue driving business growth, ensure exceptional service quality and compliance, and maintain continuous service improvement. I look forward to continuing to deliver upon these expectations as MTM remains the industry's most trusted and innovative NEMT partner."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Every year, MTM removes community barriers for 12 million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

