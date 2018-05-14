Dawn McCale and Samara Halterman of Groupware Technology Recognized as CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Two-time honoree Dawn McCale was also recognized as a Woman of the Channel in 2017. As Groupware's VP of Sales for Named Accounts, she leads a sales team responsible for some of Groupware's biggest strategic customers. Under her leadership, Dawn's team has increased the year-over-year sales of Groupware's Rack and Roll practice consistently over the past four years. With a proven track record of sales success, Dawn has continuously exceeded sales targets throughout her 20-year career.

Marketing Director Samara Halterman has led the charge to establish Groupware's distinct brand and driven brand strategy initiatives that have elevated the company's presence and increased mindshare in its space. She has leveraged multi-channel segments, digital marketing and account-based marketing programs to position Groupware as a leader and innovator in the IT solutions category, as well as fostered key strategic relationships that have helped raise Groupware's profile in the channel.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"I am thrilled that Dawn and Samara have been honored as Women of the Channel," noted Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware. "They are both incredibly talented leaders who excel in their roles in contributing to the ongoing growth and success of Groupware. Their involvement in the channel and steadfast commitment to bringing value to our customers and partners make them well-deserved recipients of the Women of the Channel recognition."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

