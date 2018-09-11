Dawn Patrol Early Morning Flights and a Historic Flyover

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum (AZCAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, announces the return of early morning "Dawn Patrol" flights available to the public starting September 21, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. The public may experience a living history flight in an open cockpit World War II Stearman bi-plane or a canopy cockpit seat in a World War II SNJ/T-6 Texan airplane in the morning when the weather is cooler. These are two of seven World War II airplanes that comprise flying exhibits at AZCAF's 55,000 square-foot museum. Other warbirds include an ultra-rare B-17 Bomber, Sentimental Journey®, one of eight still flying in the world, B-25 Bomber Maid in the Shade, and C-47 Cargo Old Number 30. Both the B-25 and C-47 aircraft have authentic combat histories from World War II.

AZCAF also announces its C-47 Old Number 30 will perform a flyover of a historic football game between Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) and Arizona Christian University (ACU) on September 22, 2018. This will be the first time these two teams will play each other since the TXWES team disbanded in 1941 when its players walked off the field and into an armed forces recruitment office after the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred. AZCAF is allowing the public to purchase rides on this historic flyover for $150 to help defray the operating costs of this World War II aircraft.

"We are deeply honored to commemorate the warriors of the past as well as the present with this flyover," explains Ed Campbell, AZCAF Airbase Leader. "In addition to remembering the heroes from this time period, our volunteers educate young and old alike with deeply personal stories that dwell behind the dates and facts in the history books." AZCAF conducted initial research into historical service records and believe one of the 1941 football players, Frank "Spot" Collins, enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces, attained the rank of Brigadier General and received a Silver Star for nine victories and 79 missions in the North Africa and Mediterranean Theatre. AZCAF's C-47 Old Number 30 also served in that same theatre.

AZCAF was approached for the flyover by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of amateur athletics in Arizona. When Don Kile, president of GCSGC, learned about the history behind the TXWES' football program, its 76-year hiatus, and also that ASU's football program debuted in 2014, he decided to rally Phoenix-area businesses to help support these two young teams. The September 22 game is now named GCSGC's inaugural #BeRelevant Classic" and is sponsored by Paradise Valley Chick-Fil-A, BSN Sports, V's Barbershop, Embassy Suites, St. Mary's Food Bank, and the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System, in addition to AZCAF.

