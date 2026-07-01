DAWSON Becomes LAUKOA, Marking New Chapter for Hawaiian Native Corporation

HONOLULU, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 29, the portfolio companies of Hawaiian Native Corporation (HNC), previously known as DAWSON, have become LAUKOA, marking a new chapter in the organization's evolution while reaffirming its commitment to Native Hawaiian values, community impact, and exceptional service.

The new name, LAUKOA, combines two Hawaiian words: lau, meaning leaf or many, and koa, referring both to the native koa tree and the warrior spirit it symbolizes. Together, the name reflects growth, resilience, and the collective contributions of the people who make up the organization.

As the HNC portfolio companies have expanded their capabilities, customer base, and geographic reach, the new brand provides a clearer and more unified expression of their mission, vision, and long-term direction. The brand reflects both growth and a vision for the future — one rooted in purpose, people, and place — while remaining dedicated to delivering exceptional results and creating positive impact in their communities.

"LAUKOA represents who we are today and where we're headed tomorrow," said David Johnson, LAUKOA CEO & President. "The name honors our roots while reflecting the strength, growth, and shared purpose that define our future. While our brand is changing, our commitment to our employees, customers, partners, and the Native Hawaiian community remains unchanged."

The transition to LAUKOA is a brand evolution and does not represent a change in ownership, leadership, management, or organizational structure. The organization introduced a new visual identity, including logos, colors, websites, and brand assets. HNC will continue to serve as the parent organization and steward of the mission, values, and long-term responsibilities that have guided the enterprise since its founding. There is no impact to contracts, client services, partnerships, personnel, or day-to-day operations as a result.

"Hawaiian Native Corporation remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities and lasting benefits for Native Hawaiians," said Allen K. Hoe, HNC Board Chair. "The LAUKOA brand reflects our continued growth while staying firmly grounded in the values that have guided us from the beginning."

For more information, visit laukoa.com.

About LAUKOA: laukoa.com

The LAUKOA portfolio of companies deliver mission-critical services to the Department of Defense, and other federal agencies. LAUKOA helps clients accomplish their goals through expertise, innovation, and trusted partnerships — rooted in Native Hawaiian values.

About Hawaiian Native Corporation: hnc.org

HNC is a Hawaiʻi-based community impact organization that benefits Native Hawaiians by supporting initiatives that sustain culture and well-being.

SOURCE LAUKOA