DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Management Comment

Tony Clark, Dawson's President and CEO, commented, "We received our first delivery of our new single node channels in mid-August and immediately deployed the new equipment on a small channel crew with promising results. Due to the high demand from our customers for this equipment, we have accelerated our delivery timeline and received two additional equipment deliveries, at the end of September and October. We expect that the increase in our channel count will allow us to continue to improve our top-line results as we continue to utilize our legacy equipment and deploy our new equipment. Currently we have over 180,000 channels of legacy and new equipment available to service the industry, and we are increasing our efforts on passive seismic monitoring with positive activity.

Our Canadian segment acquired several passive monitoring surveys in the third quarter while preparing for a robust winter season. We are incorporating the new single node channels in this market, with positive feedback from our customers.

Overall, we saw the potential that this new equipment can have in terms of our competitive position in the market, and our financial results. We expect to capitalize on that potential with our first large channel crew deployment of the single node channels in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported fee revenues of $14.9 million, an increase of 220% compared to $4.7 million for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total revenue included reimbursable revenue of $7.8 million and $9.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Gross margin1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 15% compared to negative 37% for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2024, due to the increase in fee revenue and improved efficiencies in our operations.

We incurred a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.04 per common share compared to a net loss of $5.6 million or $0.18 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we generated EBITDA of $0.2 million, compared to negative EBITDA of $4.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Year-to-date, we incurred a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.08 per common share in 2025 compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.11 per common share in 2024. We generated EBITDA of $1.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to EBITDA of $0.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

1Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues

Operations Update

In the United States, we continued to operate one large channel crew throughout the third quarter utilizing our legacy channels. That crew is scheduled to complete that job in mid-November and immediately start another large channel job, utilizing the new single node channels, scheduled to end in April. Our seasonal operations in Canada resumed in October, and we expect them to ramp up into another successful season. We have multiple small channel crew jobs contracted in the fourth quarter in the United States and Canada and expect our revenue to continue to increase quarter-over-quarter.

Capital Budget and Liquidity

Year-to-date, we have generated $11.9 million in cash flows from our operations, and increased our cash balance to $5.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024. In October 2025, we entered into a revolving credit facility with a maximum lender commitment amount of $5 million. We believe that our cash on hand, operating cash flows and cash available under our revolving credit facility are sufficient to fund our cash flow requirements as well as our debt obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. The Company uses EBITDA, further adjusted for other unusual items (Adjusted EBITDA), when applicable, as a supplemental financial measure to assess:

the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;

our operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that we believe calculate EBITDA in a similar manner; and

the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.

The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess our performance. However, the term EBITDA is not defined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and EBITDA is not a measure of operating income or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since other companies may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other unusual items. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, there were no unusual items and therefore Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA were equal, and only EBITDA is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future financial or operating performance, statements of the Company's position in the marketplace; statements about the Company's growth potential and strategies for growth; statements about the Company's ability to realize the benefits expected from the new single node channels; and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales, earnings or earnings per share, or its sales, earnings or earnings per share growth rates. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's status as a controlled public company, which exempts the Company from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for the Company's shares, which could result in the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq and the Company no longer being required to make filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; risks that the Company's cash reserves, liquidity or capital resources may be insufficient; risks related to our indebtedness and compliance with covenants contained in our revolving credit facility; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the failure to operationalize the new single node channels in a timely manner or at all; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues:























Fee Revenue $ 14,942

$ 4,663

$ 38,936

$ 39,727

Reimbursable Revenue

7,804



9,758



9,739



18,790





22,746



14,421



48,675



58,517

Operating costs:























Operating expenses























Fee operating expenses

12,655



6,393



31,216



31,712

Reimbursable operating expenses

7,804



9,758



9,739



18,790

Total operating expenses

20,459



16,151



40,955



50,502

General and administrative

2,110



2,630



6,435



7,347

Depreciation and amortization

1,349



1,388



3,794



4,383





23,918



20,169



51,184



62,232



























Loss from operations

(1,172)



(5,748)



(2,509)



(3,715)



























Other income (expense):























Interest income

59



72



98



290

Interest expense

(71)



(35)



(205)



(120)

Other income (expense), net

41



59



112



264



























Loss before income tax

(1,143)



(5,652)



(2,504)



(3,281)



























Income tax (expense) benefit

(10)



35



(6)



(36)



























Net loss

(1,153)



(5,617)



(2,510)



(3,317)



























Other comprehensive income (loss):























Net unrealized (loss) income on foreign exchange rate translation

(71)



29



376



(241)



























Comprehensive loss $ (1,224)

$ (5,588)

$ (2,134)

$ (3,558)



























Basic loss per share of common stock $ (0.04)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)



























Diluted loss per share of common stock $ (0.04)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)



























Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding

31,047,801



30,906,777



31,006,304



30,845,076



























Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

31,047,801



30,906,777



31,006,304



30,845,076



DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share data)





















September 30,

December 31,





2025

2024

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,081

$ 1,385

Accounts receivable, net



2,171



9,970

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,934



3,186

Total current assets



13,186



14,541

















Property and equipment



250,374



238,064

Less accumulated depreciation



(226,553)



(225,085)

Property and equipment, net



23,821



12,979

















Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,209



3,002

















Intangibles, net



359



348

















Total assets

$ 40,575

$ 30,870

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 5,698

$ 3,381

Accrued liabilities:













Payroll costs and other taxes



1,403



2,014

Other



1,052



830

Deferred revenue



3,709



1,570

Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases



3,598



1,010

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



1,075



1,125

Total current liabilities



16,535



9,930

















Long-term liabilities:













Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities



6,545



1,512

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



2,290



2,131

Deferred tax liabilities, net



16



16

Total long-term liabilities



8,851



3,659

















Commitments and contingencies



—



—

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



—

Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,













31,047,801 and 30,983,437 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025













and December 31, 2024, respectively



310



310

Additional paid-in capital



157,115



157,073

Accumulated deficit



(140,129)



(137,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(2,107)



(2,483)

Total stockholders' equity



15,189



17,281

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 40,575

$ 30,870



Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net income (loss) $ 60

$ (1,213)

$ (1,153)

$ (4,423)

$ (1,194)

$ (5,617) Depreciation and amortization

1,160



189



1,349



1,144



244



1,388 Interest expense (income), net

11



1



12



(34)



(3)



(37) Income tax expense (benefit)

10



—



10



(35)



—



(35) EBITDA $ 1,241

$ (1,023)

$ 218

$ (3,348)

$ (953)

$ (4,301)





































Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net (loss) income $ (5,783)

$ 3,273

$ (2,510)

$ (4,552)

$ 1,235

$ (3,317) Depreciation and amortization

3,218



576



3,794



3,611



772



4,383 Interest expense (income), net

94



13



107



(157)



(13)



(170) Income tax expense

6



—



6



36



—



36 EBITDA $ (2,465)

$ 3,862

$ 1,397

$ (1,062)

$ 1,994

$ 932

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Cash (Used in) Provided By Operating Activities (amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,042)

$ (694)

$ (4,736)

$ (3,331)

$ (900)

$ (4,231) Changes in working capital and other items

5,459



(271)



5,188



252



(2)



250 Non-cash adjustments to net income (loss)

(176)



(58)



(234)



(269)



(51)



(320) EBITDA $ 1,241

$ (1,023)

$ 218

$ (3,348)

$ (953)

$ (4,301)





































Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,244

$ 7,647

$ 11,891

$ (33)

$ 3,592

$ 3,559 Changes in working capital and other items

(5,877)



(3,615)



(9,492)



(26)



(1,446)



(1,472) Non-cash adjustments to net (loss) income

(832)



(170)



(1,002)



(1,003)



(152)



(1,155) EBITDA $ (2,465)

$ 3,862

$ 1,397

$ (1,062)

$ 1,994

$ 932

Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated Operating revenues

































Fee revenue $ 14,776

$ 166

$ 14,942

$ 25,906

$ 13,030

$ 38,936 Reimbursable revenue

7,803



1



7,804



9,489



250



9,739



22,579



167



22,746



35,395



13,280



48,675



































Operating costs:

































Fee operating expenses

11,729



926



12,655



23,086



8,130



31,216 Reimbursable operating expenses

7,803



1



7,804



9,489



250



9,739 Operating expenses

19,532



927



20,459



32,575



8,380



40,955 General and administrative

1,839



271



2,110



5,392



1,043



6,435 Depreciation and amortization

1,160



189



1,349



3,218



576



3,794



22,531



1,387



23,918



41,185



9,999



51,184



































Income (loss) from operations

48



(1,220)



(1,172)



(5,790)



3,281



(2,509)



































Other income (expense):

































Interest income

49



10



59



75



23



98 Interest expense

(60)



(11)



(71)



(169)



(36)



(205) Other income (expense), net

33



8



41



107



5



112 Income (loss) before income tax

70



(1,213)



(1,143)



(5,777)



3,273



(2,504) Income tax expense

(10)



—



(10)



(6)



—



(6) Net income (loss) $ 60

$ (1,213)

$ (1,153)

$ (5,783)

$ 3,273

$ (2,510) Other Comprehensive income (loss):

































Net unrealized (loss) income on foreign

exchange rate translation

-



(71)



(71)



-



376



376 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 60

$ (1,284)

$ (1,224)

$ (5,783)

$ 3,649

$ (2,134)



































EBITDA $ 1,241

$ (1,023)

$ 218

$ (2,465)

$ 3,862

$ 1,397

Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated Operating revenues

































Fee revenue $ 4,652

$ 11

$ 4,663

$ 31,260

$ 8,467

$ 39,727 Reimbursable revenue

9,758



—



9,758



18,753



37



18,790



14,410



11



14,421



50,013



8,504



58,517



































Operating costs:

































Fee operating expenses

5,652



741



6,393



26,193



5,519



31,712 Reimbursable operating expenses

9,758



—



9,758



18,753



37



18,790 Operating expenses

15,410



741



16,151



44,946



5,556



50,502 General and administrative

2,405



225



2,630



6,416



931



7,347 Depreciation and amortization

1,144



244



1,388



3,611



772



4,383



18,959



1,210



20,169



54,973



7,259



62,232



































(Loss) income from operations

(4,549)



(1,199)



(5,748)



(4,960)



1,245



(3,715)



































Other income (expense):

































Interest income

58



14



72



246



44



290 Interest expense

(24)



(11)



(35)



(89)



(31)



(120) Other income (expense), net

57



2



59



287



(23)



264 (Loss) income before income tax

(4,458)



(1,194)



(5,652)



(4,516)



1,235



(3,281) Income tax benefit (expense)

35



—



35



(36)



—



(36) Net (loss) income $ (4,423)

$ (1,194)

$ (5,617)

$ (4,552)

$ 1,235

$ (3,317) Other Comprehensive income (loss):

































Net unrealized income (loss) on foreign

exchange rate translation

—



29



29



—



(241)



(241) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,423)

$ (1,165)

$ (5,588)

$ (4,552)

$ 994

$ (3,558)



































EBITDA $ (3,348)

$ (953)

$ (4,301)

$ (1,062)

$ 1,994

$ 932

