Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

"Dax seems to become a celebrity wherever he goes," said CEO, Jason Richards. "We wanted to give people that believe in our vision, that are fans of Dax to be able to invest and own a piece of that vision."

ABOUT DAXBOT

Daxbot's mission is to put robots in the service of humanity. The first step towards that is Dax, an urban delivery robot. Possibly the most unusual aspect of Dax delivery robots is that they are some of the only interactive robots in existence.

We're making robots that we like

https://www.facebook.com/idigdax

