Daxko Recognized as Finalist for Customer Service Department of the Year

Company recognized for empowering health and wellness organizations through exceptional customer service and support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the leading software and integrated payments provider in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist for Customer Service Department of 2022 by The Stevie® Awards, the world's premier business awards.

In 2022, Daxko employees across all functions took part in the company's "customer delight" initiative to ensure exceptional customer service and support to its diverse customer base, ranging from small fitness studios to nonprofit community organizations and health clubs. Daxko launched a series of training programs to close knowledge gaps for customers, including 1:1 sessions and the Project Thrive series, aimed at maximizing use of Daxko's tools and services. The company has hosted over 100 sessions, attracting over 1600 session attendees and reaching over 2000 customers, highlighting Daxko's commitment to serving its partners and their members. Daxko also empowers customers through its self-help portal featuring over 2000 articles and trainings, plus support via chat, online portal, email, and phone.

"We are incredibly proud of our customer service team and the entire Daxko family for their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and support," said Ron Lamb, Daxko CEO. "Being recognized by The Stevie® Awards is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team."

"This year, like every year prior, we continue to raise the bar on customer service, continuously redefining how we can ensure our customer's success," said Brittany Richards, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Daxko. "It's incredible to see the team rewarded for consistently leveling up and redefining what exceptional service looks like."

Daxko remains committed to providing outstanding customer service and support to its partners in the club gym, boutique fitness, and nonprofit community as it continues to grow and expand its operations. In 2023, Daxko is committed to making significant strides to continue providing top-notch solutions to customers and aims its focus on training and product efficiency, prospecting and marketing, fundraising, data management, and safety. Whether it's through cutting-edge training programs, innovative product solutions, or data-driven insights, Daxko is poised to make a big impact in 2023 and beyond.

In 2022, Daxko facilitated noteworthy achievements for its customers, by:

Delivering over 100 live training sessions and reaching over 2000 customers.

Implementing effective solutions such as streamlining the childcare registration process, adding membership settings for Boys & Girls Clubs, integration between GroupEx PRO and Daxko Operations, and sweeping design improvements to support ease of use.

Hosting a two-day virtual learning event to share new product features with customers.

Generating $425,902,593 in donations for nonprofit partners from generous supporters.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the Daxko Nation of brands including Zen Planner, SugarWod, Club Automation, and more, serve customers spanning 55 countries, nearly 19,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

SOURCE Daxko