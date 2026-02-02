Day & Nite Family of Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Alvarez & Marsal Capital and Merger with AmeriServe

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Day & Nite family of companies ("Day & Nite") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("A&M Capital"), a multi-strategy private equity investment firm, and a simultaneous merger with AmeriServe, a provider of kitchen and HVAC/R installation, repair, and preventive maintenance services, to create Day & Nite AmeriServe ("the platform") – a leading HVAC, refrigeration, and foodservice equipment service provider.

The combined platform, to be led by Matthew Sher, CEO of Day & Nite, will deliver high quality service, operational excellence, and innovative solutions to corporations, restaurant groups, institutions, and healthcare organizations across the East Coast, Southeast, and Texas markets. A&M Capital's investment will support the platform's expansion into new geographies, which is intended to provide service capacity for its customers nationwide, reinforcing and broadening the company's commitment to quality and consistency.

"I could not be more thrilled to combine these two incredible entities to provide the market with the ultimate service offering. Day & Nite's decades of experience and expansive geographic coverage, coupled with AmeriServe's complementary footprint and experienced technician base, create a differentiated platform in the industry," said Matthew Sher, CEO of Day & Nite AmeriServe. "With this strategic combination, along with the support and expertise of our partners at A&M Capital, Day & Nite AmeriServe is well positioned to become a market leading resource for blue-chip clients, delivering a strong balance of service, reliability, and customer experience."

"This is a transaction that we have been pursuing for several years, and we are excited to partner with the Sher family to help support their growth objectives," said David Perskie, Partner at A&M Capital. "As a firm, we pride ourselves on serving as trusted partners to family-owned businesses transitioning to their next chapter. We look forward to integrating Day & Nite and AmeriServe to create a platform with exceptional capabilities and growth potential in what we believe is a very attractive sector."

"We look for businesses that compete in industries with recession-resilient characteristics and offer services that are mission-critical to their customers; we believe that Day & Nite AmeriServe contains all of those elements," said Jack McCarthy, Co-Founder of A&M Capital. "We have significant experience investing in the commercial facilities services sector and are excited about the prospects that this partnership provides."

About Day & Nite AmeriServe

Day & Nite AmeriServe is a premier provider of foodservice equipment and HVAC service installation solutions serving a wide variety of end markets across the commercial landscape. With decades of expertise dating back to 1976 and a growing national footprint, the company is committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that set the industry standard. The combined company now employs over 300 technicians who deliver best-in-class and technology-enabled services to thousands of commercial customers, with an expansive service offering that includes the installation and servicing of HVAC/R and Commercial Cooking Equipment, in addition to Preventive Maintenance Plans and Electrical & Plumbing capabilities.

About A&M Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its funds, vehicles and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge, and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Manhattan Beach, CA, West Palm Beach, FL, London, UK, and Milan, IT. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

