Day & Ross Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

HARTLAND, NB, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Day & Ross has announced that Bruce Morin has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Bruce will be responsible for our revenue generation strategy and will continue to oversee our sales and partner channel teams. Bruce reports to Bill Doherty, CEO.

Since joining Day & Ross almost 28 years ago, Bruce has built an impressive record of success and one of the strongest sales teams in the industry. As Day & Ross continues to make significant investments in technology to further integrate and improve the customer experience, Bruce will drive sales performance through the development of a skilled and united team in both Canada and the US.

"We are confident that Bruce's strong leadership and passion for growing our business will position us well to drive growth with our established customers and take on new opportunities, including the growth of our Dedicated business in the US and the evolution of A&S Kinard as part of the Day & Ross family," said Bill Doherty, CEO. Day & Ross services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery. The company also maintains an exclusive partnership with R&L Carriers in the US for transborder transportation.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018 and 2019. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. dayross.com

