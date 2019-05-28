Day & Ross Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017. The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are honored to be recognized by GM as a Supplier of the Year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, innovation and hard work of all our team members at Day & Ross," said Shawn McMahon, President, Dedicated & E-Commerce. "We take great pride in safely and efficiently delivering exceptional service to support the success of our clients. We look forward to continued collaboration and growth with GM."

About Day & Ross

From humble beginnings in the 1950s to a comprehensive suite of integrated transportation and logistics services, Day & Ross has grown to become one of the largest transportation companies in Canada, with a growing presence in the USA. With over 6,000 employees, owner-operators and drivers, Day & Ross is a leading provider of logistics and transportation services in Canada, and cross-border TL/LTL transportation, with its US LTL partner R&L. The company's commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. Day & Ross is part of the McCain Foods Group of Companies.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

