Day & Zimmermann Acquires Davis-Pickering Co. Contractors, Expanding Projects and Construction Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today the acquisition of Davis-Pickering Co. Contractors, an Ohio-based union labor construction company. The acquisition further expands both D&Z's service footprint in the industrial, solar, and commercial sectors as well as its Maintenance and Construction division's general construction capabilities in civil, electrical, structural, and piping work.

"Utilities and industrial customers alike are struggling to find highly skilled, qualified talent to run their projects. Now more than ever, it's critical for companies like ours to have knowledgeable, experienced teams to deliver even the most complex customer projects on schedule and on budget without sacrificing first-time quality or safety. With this acquisition, we are able to grow our team of experts while strengthening our world class service offerings," said John McCormick, President of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division.

Davis-Pickering Co. Contractors is a privately held company founded in 1937 that has grown into a leading construction provider in the Ohio Valley, delivering large, multi-faceted projects for some of the country's top 200 global manufacturers. CEO Dustin Flinn brings with him a management team that has decades of diverse experience and who pride themselves on being "construction by trade and safe by choice."

"I'm pleased and excited to become part of the Day & Zimmermann family. Our organizations share a dedication to working safely through better planning, training, and craft leadership, and that in turn allows us to deliver our customers' projects on time, and on budget," said Flinn. "We look forward to continuing to provide excellent, reliable services for our customers while adding the systems, processes, and tools that D&Z has developed over more than 120 years in business."

Included in the acquisition is River Town Electric, a solar system design, installation, and maintenance service provider for in-ground and roof-mounted photovoltaic solar systems as well as grid-tied, off-grid, and solar thermal systems. They also provide commercial electrical services for health care and institutional, retail, office space, and warehousing companies.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps plant and facilities owners in the nuclear, fossil, solar, government sector, chemical, pulp and paper, and other industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance, construction, and specialty services and solutions. This acquisition not only bolsters the division's existing service capabilities but also accelerates the growth of its construction team to support a variety of exciting project opportunities in the Ohio Valley and beyond.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

ABOUT DAVIS-PICKERING CO. CONTRACTORS

Davis-Pickering Co. Contractors, a Day & Zimmermann Company, has become the premier industrial contractor in the Mid-Ohio valley. We have built a culture that compels our employees to work safely, and our management has decades of diverse experience and supports the most skilled, creative, and energetic group of construction professionals in the region. Our team's ability to provide multi-craft services has proven to help mitigate risk and minimize our client's downtime during outages and repairs.

