Day & Zimmermann Acquires Military Propellent and Charge Bag Supplier Empire Products

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, has acquired Empire Products, Inc. (EPI), a military contract sewing company specializing in propellant bags and charge bags based in Yankton, South Dakota. This acquisition will expand D&Z's munitions manufacturing capabilities and integrates the operations of a key supply chain component for more robust product offerings for its customers.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome Empire Products and integrate them into the Day & Zimmermann One Munitions family," said Mike Yoh, President of D&Z Munitions and Government. "They have been a trusted supply-chain partner to us for years, so we know the high-quality and values-based performance of this team. Having Empire Products' production skills and expertise as part of D&Z Munitions will be an asset to our operations and expand our production capability."

Empire Products is the world's premier manufacturer of Propellant Bags and Charge Bags. Among the military contract sewing products EPI manufactures are 120 mm Tank Ammunition Bags and 155 mm MACS Charge Bags. They have produced approximately nine million MACS Propellant Bags. They have been involved in many Military Programs including SADARM, TUAV, and Badger Foxhole and manufactured RAIDS, Field Packs, Strap Assemblies, Survival Vests and Ammunition Vests, Removal Straps, Flex Rotating Bands, and Survival Kits for Desert Storm.

"We are pleased to join our long-time partner, who shares our values and commitment to the warfighter and our country," said EPI owner Richard D. Antone. "I have admired and have been proud to have Empire support D&Z's production efforts and now look forward to the opportunity to be a part of this great, family-owned corporation."

EPI has operated for more than 30 years and is widely recognized as the premier manufacturer in its space. It boasts a robust customer list of top defense contractors, as well as D&Z and its wholly-owned subsidiary American Ordnance. EPI's track record of reliability and operational achievement made it an ideal candidate to become part of D&Z's Munitions enterprise.

