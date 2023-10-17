Day & Zimmermann and EURENCO Announce the Award of US$966M, Five-Year US Army Contract for 155mm MACS

The award is for increased production of the critical 155mm product and includes significant modernization and expansion of US production facilities.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced it has been awarded a US$966,745,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacturing, assembly, inspection, packaging and delivery of 155mm Modular Artillery Charge System M231/M232-series combustible cartridge cases. D&Z and EURENCO, through a previously announced partnership, will work jointly on the contract.

The US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, announced the award on September 28, 2023, with an estimated completion date of September 27, 2028. Included in the award is significant new construction and modernization of D&Z-owned US facilities for the production of the 155mm MACS and related munitions components.

"Day & Zimmermann is pleased to continue our proud legacy of supporting the Army and our warfighters around the world," said Mike Yoh, President of D&Z Munitions and Government. "We are on the forefront of the critical need to modernize the production of US munitions, and along with EURENCO and the full breadth of D&Z's design, construction and munitions production experience and capabilities, we stand ready to support the Army, our country and its allies."

From the early days of building the US Army's Philadelphia Quartermaster Terminal following World War I to building and managing US Army Ammunition Plants from the 1940s until today, D&Z has been continuously supporting the US Army and women and men in uniform for more than 100 years. With a diverse portfolio of products and facilities, including the American Ordnance business unit, D&Z's capabilities include close combat, medium to large caliber direct fire and large caliber indirect fire, as well as energetics and devices.

"This is a great success that we share with our partner Day & Zimmermann and a major step for EURENCO in the US," said Thierry Francou, Chairman and CEO of EURENCO Group. "We are particularly proud of this new mark of confidence and recognition of our high-level technical know-how in the field of energetic materials."

EURENCO and D&Z previously announced their partnership to pursue US Army contracts and recently teamed with EURENCO and Batelle Memorial Institute to pursue the Operations and Management contract of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP).

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 41,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®.

http://www.dayzim.com

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann

