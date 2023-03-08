Day & Zimmermann Announces the Retirement of Joe Ritzel, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO after 40-Year Career

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that Joe Ritzel will be retiring from Day & Zimmermann effective April 1. Mr. Ritzel's retirement comes after 40 years with the company, having served as only the second Chief Financial Officer at Day & Zimmermann in more than 50 years.

Mr. Ritzel joined Day & Zimmermann in March of 1983 as controller for a Systems Engineering subsidiary (SEACOR) after leaving Touche Ross & Co (now Deloitte). In 1991, he was promoted to vice president and corporate controller for Day & Zimmermann, moving into the role of vice president and treasurer in 1994. Three years later he was named vice president and group controller for the company's Government Systems Group and then senior vice president and group controller for Day & Zimmermann's Mason & Hanger Division, prior to assuming his current role in 2001.

As CFO, Mr. Ritzel worked to continuously improve the company's financial policies and processes, including leading many important technology improvements over the years. He was instrumental in the growth of the company through joint-venture, merger and acquisition structuring and negotiations. He also built a culture of inclusion and innovation among the company-wide Finance team. In addition to his service to the company, Mr. Ritzel has been a tireless advocate for those with disabilities and retires as the Executive Sponsor of the Abled and DisAbled Advocates Partnering Together (ADAPT) Employee Resource Group as well as working with three non-profit boards: Pride Ventures, Special Olympics New Jersey, and the Kingsway Learning Center.

Kathleen King, Vice President, Corporate Development, will succeed Mr. Ritzel, effective April 1. The company wishes to thank Joe for his many years of service and commitment to D&Z and wishes him well.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

Press Contact:

Katie Miller

Braithwaite Communications

(215) 564-3200 x114

[email protected]

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann