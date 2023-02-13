Day & Zimmermann Appoints Former Intelligence Community Executives to Strategic Advisory Board

Proven advisors bring decades of national security experience, helping guide and enhance firm's mission-critical services

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Government Services Group has appointed senior Intelligence Community [IC] leaders to its Advisory Board, to provide strategic counsel to the firm's mission-critical, global operations for the U.S. Government and commercial clients.

The advisors will support D&Z Government Services as it pursues its mission to deliver technologies, engineering and design services, as well as operations and security, for the prevention and deterrence of potential threats to U.S. National Security worldwide.

Day & Zimmermann proudly welcomes the following distinguished senior advisors:

Jeanne C. Foster - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Executive

Mark Kelton - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Chief of CIA's Counterintelligence Center

Stephen M. Perron - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Director of CIA Security

Phil Reilly - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Chief of CIA's Special Activities Division

"We are honored to welcome this diverse and accomplished team of advisors to help accelerate the expansion and diversification of our strategy, tools, technologies, innovations, and portfolio of mission-critical work," stated Doug Magee, President of Government Services. "With a unified vision of enhancing mission-support, we will be focusing on today's complex security environment and the emerging and evolving threats of tomorrow," he added.

About D&Z Government Services

Day & Zimmermann's Government Services Group serves as an integrated provider of mission support solutions through our global security, operations and maintenance, architecture and engineering, and staffing services to the U.S. Government and commercial clients. The D&Z Government Services Group also includes the companies Mason & Hanger and SOC.

As the trusted provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Government and commercial clients, our dedicated professionals are engaged in the delivery of safeguards and security; facility operations and maintenance; architecture and engineering; cyber security and technology integration; and staffing services. With more than 40 years of OCONUS and CONUS experience supporting the Intelligence Community and U.S. Government Mission in complex, high threat locations, we work side-by-side with our customers including, the U.S. Departments of State, Energy, and Defense, the Intelligence Community, other federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations, providing and helping create safe and secure environments in which they can perform their best work.

About Day & Zimmermann

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say.® http://www.dayzim.com

