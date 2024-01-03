Day & Zimmermann Awarded $985M Tennessee Valley Authority Non-Nuclear Maintenance Contract

News provided by

Day & Zimmermann

03 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) announced today that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has awarded its Maintenance and Construction division a contract to perform maintenance and modification (M&M) services for all of the utility's hydroelectric dams, gas, coal, and pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities. D&Z will also perform scaffolding, coatings, insulation, asbestos abatement, and lead abatement work. The $985 million contract spans five years with the option to renew for an additional five years. Mobilization will be completed by the end of January.

"As the nation's leading maintenance and modifications provider to the power industry, D&Z is best positioned to deliver innovation, a cost-effective and flexible delivery model, and safe and reliable, quality services to TVA," said John McCormick, president of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division. "With our more than 25 years of experience working with TVA, we've grown to be part of the fabric of the region. We're honored to further lend our expertise and ultimately serve the people of the Tennessee Valley."

D&Z has extensive experience and a strong partnership with the union building trades in and around the Valley, which helps the company optimize its resource pool in the area. The contract award underscores D&Z's ability in finding the right quantity and quality of craft professionals to help meet TVA's current and future needs.

"As a strong utility partner, D&Z is vested in the Tennessee Valley's prosperity—its people, its community, and its energy needs. We hold long-standing relationships with union labor leaders at the local levels and have a proven track record of safety and developing skilled craft professionals and leadership," said Jason Dunaway, president of Day & Zimmermann's union operations.

D&Z has a history of community outreach across the Tennessee Valley and a deep-rooted system of local diverse suppliers. In April 2022, TVA named D&Z its 2022 Prime Supplier of the Year through TVA's Diversity Alliance Program. D&Z has instituted an enterprise-wide supplier diversity initiative with defined diversity standards and processes and administers an employee recognition campaign that rewards employees financially for identifying and developing diverse suppliers.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in power, government, and industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership and do their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and specialty services.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN
When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann

