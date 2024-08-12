Day & Zimmermann Debuts on Solar Power World's 2024 Top Solar Contractors List

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) is proud to announce its debut in Solar Power World's prestigious 2024 Top Solar Contractors List. Ranked at number 74 in the United States, D&Z's place in the top 100 out of nearly 400 solar contractors underscores the company's commitment to a more sustainable future and to helping its customers ensure solar is an important part of the country's energy mix.

"We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World," said Erik Galis, D&Z Vice President of Operations, Renewables. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our emphasis on safety and strong labor relations has been pivotal in our selection by customers and a key factor in our growth and success. We are excited to continue expanding our contributions to the clean energy landscape in the United States."

D&Z has nearly 1 GW of managed solar construction project experience, including multiple solar projects up to 150 MW. The company's Renewables Team holds North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) certifications and continues to invest in training and development for its growing roster of experienced solar installation professionals. D&Z's dedication to the highest safety standards ensures that projects are completed without compromising the well-being of D&Z's workers or the quality of its installations. Additionally, D&Z's strong relationships with labor unions and its workforce enable the company to attract and retain the best talent in the industry, further driving its success.

Solar Power World, a leading publication in the solar industry, publishes its Top Solar Contractors List annually to celebrate the achievements of solar contractors across the country. "Solar projects in every market — residential to utility-scale — are getting bigger and oftentimes more complicated in scope, financing and permitting. That's why it's all the more impressive when so many top installation companies have banner years. The Top Solar Contractors List is a great gauge for how strong individual companies are in their local markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World.

Learn more about how D&Z's solar energy solutions can help advance your solar projects.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 37,000 employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

Day & Zimmermann's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power, government, and industrial markets focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical services. In addition to our long-standing, proven Maintenance & Modification (M&M) capabilities, we offer a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. Plus, as a leading craft employer D&Z proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled craft professionals who build our future.

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann