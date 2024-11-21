Day & Zimmermann Honored with Construction Industry Safety Excellence Award

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Users Roundtable (CURT) presented Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Maintenance and Construction division with its annual Construction Industry Safety Excellence (CISE) Award during the CURT Awards of Excellence Ceremony held November 12 in Houston, Texas. D&Z took top honors in the category of "Special Trade Contractors (NAICS 238) >3 Million Work Hours/Year." The recognition underscores the rigor of D&Z's multifaceted safety program that delivers outstanding safety performance while executing large, high-risk projects and servicing expansive, geographically dispersed assets for dozens of companies.

"Safety is Day & Zimmermann's number one value, and we are proud to have been safely executing these types of design, build, and maintenance projects for over a century," said John McCormick, President of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division and Chair of D&Z's enterprise-wide Safety Council. "We're honored to be recognized by the Construction Users Roundtable with this safety excellence award, which reflects our teams' relentless commitment to fostering a culture of safety that puts people first and strives to make safety top of mind for every employee."

The CISE Awards program accepts applicants from CURT members and nonmembers, owners, contractors, and associations throughout the world and recognizes commendable safety management and safety improvements of owners and constructors and firms or organizations that have most effectively implemented the recommendations of the CURT Owners Safety Blueprint. Among the criteria and best practices CURT's blueprint details are setting expectations, establishing a safety culture on a project, and monitoring safety performance.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among our industry peers for the culture of safety excellence that Day & Zimmermann and our site teams strive toward every minute of every day. It's a culture grounded in the belief that all injuries are preventable and that the best chance we have to defend against injuries is to work together to protect one another," said Tom Bayer, Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety for D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division. "Nothing is more important than a well-trained workforce that concludes each shift by returning home to their families safe and injury-free."

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 43,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 52+ worldwide locations with $2.6 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power, government, and industrial markets focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical services. In addition to our long-standing, proven Maintenance & Modification (M&M) capabilities, we offer a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. Plus, as a leading craft employer D&Z proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled craft professionals who build our future.

