Day & Zimmermann Integrates Multidiscipline Engineering into Service Portfolio, Expanding Capabilities to Full EPC

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) announced integration of its engineering capabilities within its Maintenance and Construction division, positioning the company to service customers' greater project needs under an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) execution model across all markets and the clients we serve. The move allows D&Z to offer full-service, multidiscipline engineering and completes its suite of EPC capabilities to support large-scale design-build projects.

Day & Zimmermann, the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, also continues its expansion into the solar, advanced manufacturing, and semiconductor markets. The company's Maintenance and Construction division was recently awarded a contract with The State Group to support construction of Ford's Blue Oval City Electric Vehicle Center in Stanton, Tennessee.

"This is an exciting time for D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division. Our business is growing, we have become ISO 9001 certified, added to our team of industry experts through strategic investments and acquisitions, and now we've integrated engineering services to further expand our project capabilities and better meet our customers' needs," said John McCormick, President of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division.

Recent acquisitions bolstering D&Z's service capabilities include the Ohio-based companies of Davis-Pickering Co. Contractors, a union labor construction company, and River Town Electric, a solar system design, installation, and maintenance service provider for in-ground and roof-mounted photovoltaic solar systems as well as grid-tied, off-grid, and solar thermal systems. Acquisitions within the last five years include Minnotte Contracting Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based union mechanical contractor and construction company, and EMC Canada, a construction company based in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Both companies now operate fully as part of D&Z.

D&Z engineering services cover many areas including process/chemical; mechanical; electrical; piping design/engineering; instrumentation and controls; civil, structural, and architectural; BIM management; and 3D laser scanning and modeling. This multidisciplinary expertise is leveraged to provide EPC services.

With D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division recently receiving its ISO 9001:2015 certification through DEKRA, work begins to include engineering services under the certification with expected completion in early 2024. ISO 9001 certification is a necessary step to work under standards recognized worldwide, pursue bigger projects, and ensure the highest quality engineering work is delivered to customers.

"We are building on 120 years of brand equity and reputation for high standards of safety, first-time quality, and cost efficiencies," said McCormick. "We are accelerating momentum for our people, our customers, and our future. We're positioning our business for full EPC capabilities to ensure a place for our children's children to work and to be an asset for the customers and communities we serve."

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps plant and facilities owners in the nuclear, fossil, solar, government sector, chemical, advanced automotive, semiconductor, and other industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance, construction, and specialty services and solutions. The announcement of integrated engineering services adds to its offerings and makes turnkey construction contracts a reality for D&Z customers.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

