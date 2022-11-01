Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction Division Awarded $18M Facility Upgrade Contract with UT-Battelle at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the 120-year-old, family owned provider of construction and engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Maintenance and Construction division has been awarded an $18 million contract for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory's (ORNL) Material Plasma Exposure eXperiment (MPEX) Facilities Enhancement Project in Tennessee. D&Z will serve as general contractor for the project, which will include facility upgrades, modernization, and modifications on two buildings that will house the MPEX device — a tool for fusion reactor materials development — and its support system/utilities.

"Our combined technical knowledge, construction capabilities, and strong relationships and experience with the Knoxville Building Trades make D&Z a perfect partner for this project," said Jason Dunaway, president of Day & Zimmermann's union operations. "We're excited to lend our expertise to these essential MPEX facility upgrades and for the opportunity to support both UT-Battelle and ORNL as they explore how plasma interacts long-term with the components of future fusion reactors."

This contract marks the Maintenance and Construction division's first award in the government sector; however, D&Z's other divisions, such as American Ordnance, SOC, and Mason & Hanger have extensive resumes supporting upgrades and modernization efforts for government entities, contractors, and facilities.

"As a company that has been innovating for more than 120 years, we've seen many changes in our country and the industries we serve — but none more important than the focus on helping our planet and our customers with emerging technologies. D&Z is doing our part for the future to support the development of reliable, carbon-free energy by engaging with companies in a variety of industries. From supporting the construction of new nuclear reactors and renewable energy sources like solar to the clean energy efforts taking place at national laboratories across the country, we're excited for this new era and the innovative solutions it brings," said John McCormick, president of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division.

ORNL is the DOE's largest science and energy laboratory supporting the department's national mission of scientific discovery, clean energy, and security.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

