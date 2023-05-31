Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction Recognized as a Premier Vendor by Entergy

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Maintenance and Construction division has been named a Premier Vendor by Entergy, an energy provider to over three million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. At an awards ceremony held May 8 in New Orleans, Entergy recognized D&Z's outstanding performance across Entergy's nuclear fleet in the category of Continuous Improvement/Innovation.

"Our teams are intentional about identifying issues, finding solutions, and sharing best practices around critical aspects of our work such as risk mitigation, safe work behaviors, issue resolution, and workforce development," said Jason Dunaway, President of Union Operations for Day & Zimmermann's Maintenance and Construction division. "It's an honor to be recognized by Entergy with this important award for the excellence our site leadership and craft teams commit to every day."

The accomplishments Entergy recognized D&Z for included:

Pathways to nuclear careers – Partnered with Entergy, the Building Trades, and local elected representatives to introduce local high school students to skilled craft careers.

– Partnered with Entergy, the Building Trades, and local elected representatives to introduce local high school students to skilled craft careers. Remote NANTeL training – Worked with Entergy and the Building Trades to implement remote National Academy for Nuclear Training eLearning (NANTeL) training at local union halls prior to in-processing.

– Worked with Entergy and the Building Trades to implement remote National Academy for Nuclear Training eLearning (NANTeL) training at local union halls prior to in-processing. Expert insight – Increased efficiencies and enhanced industrial safety when field experience led to innovations, including a custom automated load board tool, an improved tube bundle replacement plan, and a more precise heat exchanger replacement using metrology.

– Increased efficiencies and enhanced industrial safety when field experience led to innovations, including a custom automated load board tool, an improved tube bundle replacement plan, and a more precise heat exchanger replacement using metrology. Critical task preparation – Implemented a D&Z best practice for skills assessment by dedicating one of our custom Craft On-Boarding Ranking Assessment (COBRA) trailers for the utility's use giving craft a venue to learn and practice skills for upcoming tasks thereby mitigating weaknesses in maintenance fundamentals and technical skills that can contribute to major on-site problems during outages.

Implemented a D&Z best practice for skills assessment by dedicating one of our custom Craft On-Boarding Ranking Assessment (COBRA) trailers for the utility's use giving craft a venue to learn and practice skills for upcoming tasks thereby mitigating weaknesses in maintenance fundamentals and technical skills that can contribute to major on-site problems during outages. Good Catches - Contributed 130+ Good Catches by D&Z employees to plant safety and reliability thereby fostering a culture of advocacy and action across Entergy's nuclear fleet.

"It takes lots of people working together to win an award of this caliber, and it also takes exemplary leadership such as demonstrated by D&Z Site Manager Dulon Shouse at Entergy's Grand Gulf Nuclear Station who led our efforts to introduce local high school students to nuclear careers with tremendous enthusiasm," said Alan Bassham, D&Z Maintenance and Construction Vice President of Nuclear Operations. "Congratulations to Dulon and the entire D&Z team at Entergy for exceeding expectations and creating winning outcomes for our clients, our employees, our Building Trades partners, and the communities we serve."

Day & Zimmermann's Maintenance and Construction division helps plant owners in the nuclear, fossil, solar, government sector, chemical, pulp and paper, and other industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance, construction, and specialty services and solutions.

