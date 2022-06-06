Day & Zimmermann Named Prime Supplier of the Year by Tennessee Valley Authority

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the 120-year-old, family-owned provider of construction & engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Maintenance and Construction division has been named the 2022 Prime Supplier of the Year by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The award recognizes D&Z's outstanding contributions over the past year to TVA's Supplier Diversity Program efforts. Through this program, TVA partners with organizations that share its commitment to support economic development in the Tennessee Valley region by providing opportunities for small and diverse businesses.

"TVA strives to be a force for positive change in the communities we serve, and we want our suppliers to reflect the diversity and inclusion culture we so strongly value," said Laura Campbell, TVA Vice President Supply Chain. "We believe this award recognizes suppliers who bring diverse perspectives to the table because inclusion leads to better discussions, decisions and outcomes."

Day & Zimmermann values diversity and inclusion in all areas of business, including Supply Chains. It is committed to promoting and partnering with innovative and competitive Small, HUBZone, Veteran-owned, LGBT-owned, Minority- owned and Woman-owned businesses to ensure the needs of customers are understood and met and to strengthen the communities in which it does business. It has formalized these tenants in its own Supplier Diversity Program.

"TVA places a high value on ensuring their supplier base reflects the Tennessee Valley Region and ensuring opportunities to work with diverse, competitive businesses," said Jason Howard, Day & Zimmermann fleet director for the TVA contract. "Day & Zimmermann is a proud partner in these efforts."

The award was presented at TVA's 2022 Supplier Diversity Outreach Summit in Memphis in early April. The event, which included presentations and networking opportunities helps TVA's and its contractors build relationships with diverse suppliers and lay the groundwork for future economic development in the region. In fiscal year 2021, TVA spent $1.8 billion with Tennessee Valley-based businesses, $856 million with small businesses and $356 million with diverse businesses.

Day & Zimmermann has received several awards and recognitions for its exceptional supplier partnerships over the years and actively partners with customer supplier diversity and supply chain representatives to identify and engage highly qualified diverse suppliers who can help deliver on promises. The company's supplier programs offer many resources and support tools, for suppliers, including an online supplier registration database as well as networking and matchmaking events country-wide

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

