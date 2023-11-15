Day & Zimmermann Ranked #1 by Engineering News-Record in 2023 Top Power Contractor List

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions, was ranked #1 Power Operations & Maintenance Contractor and #9 in overall Power Contractors by Engineering News-Record (ENR) in its 2023 list of Top 400 Contractor Sourcebook. The rankings are based on 2022 contracting revenue and demonstrate D&Z's recognized leadership as a maintenance and operations provider and its important contribution to maintaining our nation's power supply.

"Behind our strong revenue numbers stand our people," said D&Z Maintenance and Construction President John McCormick. "Our top rankings in ENR's list speak to the safe, first-time quality work our teams deliver to our nuclear, fossil, and renewable energy customers that makes them trust D&Z with the important work of keeping their plants running and delivering electricity to the residents and customers who rely on them."

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps plant and facilities owners in the power, government, and industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance, construction, and specialty services and solutions. The company's recognized leadership in the power industry serves it well as D&Z Maintenance and Construction division positions itself to service customers' large-scale design-build projects needs under an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) execution model across all markets and the clients served.

The division has provided long-term maintenance and construction services to many of largest power utilities in the U.S., which has contributed to D&Z's success in 2022 and the top rankings with ENR. D&Z is also leading many new efforts backing the development of reliable, carbon-free energy including supporting the construction of new nuclear reactors and renewable energy sources like solar.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN
When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 43,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

