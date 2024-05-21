Day 1: News Alert: London Blockchain Conference 2024

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 1 of the London Blockchain Conference kicks off today with world-renowned marketing and business entrepreneur and professor Scott Galloway taking the stage.

Tech influencer Lilly Douse will also host this year's conference. She will bring her top hosting skills and unique perspective on blockchain and AI technology to the event.

But that's not all; attendees can also check out Scott Zoldi, Chief Analyst Officer, Fico, who spoke about establishing trust in AL and Blockchain.

This is an opportunity to gain exclusive insights from influential voices in business, technology and blockchain. One can take advantage of these sessions to explore blockchain's potential to drive business success.

Please register here to attend or listen to any of the sessions today.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

SOURCE London Blockchain Conference